Lottery player ‘never imagined’ she’d win jackpot – then did. ‘Thought it was a joke’

A Michigan woman says she’s still in disbelief after hitting a jackpot on an online instant game.

“I knew what the top prize was on the Magic Money Ride game when I started playing it, but I never imagined I would actually win it, so it feels surreal,” the 41-year-old woman said to the Michigan Lottery Connect.

The woman, who remained anonymous, hit for the game’s top prize of $150,000.

“When the prize amount of $150,000 came up on the screen, I thought it was a joke and kept yelling: ‘No way!’ I called my husband to tell him what I’d won, and he didn’t believe it either,” she said.

The woman said she plays the game often, but she still couldn’t believe she won.

“Once I got an email about claiming my prize, it started to sink in a little bit, but I am still in disbelief. I don’t think it is going to fully hit me until I have the money in the bank,” she said.

Once she gets her payout, she said she plans to take a vacation, pay bills, and then save the rest.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

