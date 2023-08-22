Lottery player overheard idea from woman in line and ‘good luck arrived.’ He won big

An avid lottery player won big after getting inspiration from something a woman said while he was buying his ticket, Maryland officials said. Then “good luck arrived.”

The 53-year-old Baltimore man who works on trucks and plays the Lottery “just about every day” hadn’t been winning with his previous number combination, according to an Aug. 22 news release by the Maryland Lottery. Little did he know he was about to land himself $50,000.

“I was in the store to get my daily tickets when I decided to try a new Pick 5 number,” he told officials. “I heard a woman in line ahead of me say that she used her old street address for her tickets. That sounded like a good idea.”

The man decided to play his old street address for this game but was having trouble remembering it, officials said.

“I hadn’t lived there in many years, so it didn’t come to mind quickly,” he told lottery officials.

Eventually he remembered – 23504, the release said.

The man found out the good news after checking the lottery’s website, officials said.

“I was very surprised. I thought about my decision to change numbers and that lady in line. It really was hard to believe,” he said in the release.

The winner didn’t specify what he’ll do with the winnings but told officials an added stop in his daily routine will be at the gas station that sold him the ticket, the release said.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

