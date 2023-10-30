Lottery player’s phone goes flying across car when she scans Maryland Powerball ticket

A frequent lottery player had a win on her mind when she was on her way home from seeing her parents, Maryland Lottery officials said.

“Oh boy, wouldn’t it be nice,” she thought at the time.

The grandmother stopped at a convenience store in Frederick, Maryland, and bought a couple lottery tickets, according to an Oct. 30 news release from the Maryland Lottery. One of the tickets was for a Powerball drawing Oct. 23.

The Frederick County woman said she forgot about the tickets until few days later when she was at a gas station with her husband. While he pumped gas, she went into the store to scan her ticket, but all she got was a cryptic message that said “See Lottery.”

She went back to the car not knowing how much she had won, officials said.

“Look at that,” she told her husband. “They aren’t even going to tell me how much I won.”

She took out her phone to scan the ticket on her app, but without her reading glasses, she didn’t see the full amount, lottery officials said. She thought she had won $5,000.

Her husband looked over and saw she had missed a zero.

“The phone went out of my hand and hit the roof of the car and went under the seat,” she told lottery officials.

She won $50,000.

She said she plants to put the money away and keep playing the lottery.

“Maybe I’ll see you next week,” she told lottery officials.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

