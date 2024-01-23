Lottery player randomly picks scratch-off game — and wins prize that’ll change her life

A Virginia woman wasn’t too choosy about the lottery game she picked — and wound up winning a life-changing jackpot.

“I just kind of sat there looking at it,” Theresa Baldwin, of Pamplin, told Virginia Lottery officials of the moment she scratched her ticket to reveal a $500,000 prize. “I’m still trying to process it right now.”

She bought the winning VIP Cash ticket at a Murphy USA in Appomattox, officials said in a Jan. 22 news release.

Baldwin said she loves scratchers but doesn’t pay much attention to the tickets she picks.

“I just kind of push a button and just go with it,” she told officials

Baldwin is the first lottery player to win a top prize in the VIP Cash game, and now only two jackpots remain.

She beat odds of 1 in 612,000 to win the game’s jackpot, officials said in the release. The odds of winning any prize in the VIP Cash game are 1 in 3.95.

Baldwin didn’t say how she plans to spend her prize money but said “it feels great” to be a winner.

Appomattox is about 90 miles southwest of downtown Richmond.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

