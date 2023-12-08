Lottery player scores $10 million jackpot — again. He won the same prize in 2022

A New York man won his second $10 million jackpot in two years, New York lottery officials said.







Wayne Murray, of Brooklyn, won the top prize in the New York Lottery’s $30 200X scratch off-game purchased at H&A Gas & Convenience, according to a New York Lottery news release.







Murray took home a lump sum payment of $6,122,400 after tax withholdings on his most recent winnings. Murray won his first $10 million jackpot on a $30 Black Titanium ticket in 2022, officials said.

The odds of winning the 200X jackpot are 1 in 3.5 million, according to the New York Lottery. The odds of winning the top prize in the Black Titanium game are even steeper at 1 in 3.6 million.

The last of four $10 million jackpots in the 200X game remains to be claimed, according to the New York Lottery.

