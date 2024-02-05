Lottery player scores huge Maryland prize — but won’t retire. ‘Too dedicated’

A man became an instant millionaire after buying lottery tickets in Maryland, officials said.

Troy Deneau of Dorchester County bought three “50 Years!” scratch-off games at a convenience store in Willards, according to a Feb. 5 news release by the Maryland Lottery.

The first ticket landed the 56-year-old $75, the second was a dud, but the third scored him the game’s top prize of $5 million, lottery officials said.

“I am now set for retirement,” Deneau told lottery officials.

“50 Years!” game players have to match one or more of the seven winnings numbers, officials said. If they scratch and reveal a “pot of gold” symbol, the prize is multiplied by 50.

Deneau, a fan of this particular game, has won $100, $200, and $10,000 in the past but never a prize this big, officials said.

Deneau had initially thought he’d retire from his small business, a fire-protection company that sits along Maryland’s Eastern Shore, but instead he decided staying was the right move, officials said.

“At first, I said ‘I’m done,’ but we have been too dedicated to this company for 30 years to walk away,” the lucky winner told lottery officials.

There is one top prize of $5 million waiting to be claimed in the “50 Years!” game, along with one $100,000 prize, two $50,000 prizes, 18 $10,000 prizes and others between $50 to $1,000, the release said.

Willards is about 130 miles southeast of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

