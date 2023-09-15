Lottery player scores lucky ticket at Publix in Florida. Prize left him ‘trembling’

A Florida grocery shopper scored a lottery ticket worth $5 million — a prize so big, it made him tremble.

Travis Hall said he decided to buy the lucky ticket while stopping at a Publix supermarket for a sub. The Florida-based chain is known for its fan-favorite “Pub Sub” sandwiches, topped with meat and veggies.

Hall played the Monopoly Doubler game at the Publix store on Southwest Federal Highway in Stuart. He waited a few days to check how his $20 scratch-off fared and was left in shock, the Florida Lottery wrote in a Sept. 14 news release.

“I handed it to my wife — my hands were trembling from disbelief at what I was seeing,” Hall told lottery officials.

Hall decided to take his prize as a lump sum, keeping more than $3.99 million. The 44-year-old winner is from Port St. Lucie, roughly 115 miles north of Miami.

It’s not the first time a Publix store in Florida has sold a jackpot-winning lottery ticket. In August, a shopper in Neptune Beach bought a Mega Millions ticket worth $1.58 billion, McClatchy News reported.

