Lottery player scratches ticket in busy store — then hurries out with life-changing win

When a construction worker stopped into a Maryland liquor store for a six-pack of beer, something caught his eye.

The veteran lottery player noticed a bright yellow scratch-off ticket on the display and decided to give it a try, Maryland Lottery officials said in a Jan. 29 news release.

The Woodlawn resident bought the $20 100X the Cash ticket and stayed in the “busy” store to scratch it off, lottery officials said.

Standing in the store, as he usually did with his lottery tickets, he scratched until he saw a 100X symbol on the ticket, according to the release.

The symbol was over the $10,000 prize — he had won $1 million.

“I’ve played for 20 years,” the man told officials. “I never won this big until now!”

The rest of the patrons were oblivious to the “life-changing” win, he said, and he grabbed his ticket and hurried out of the store.

The construction worker, who also works in restaurants, said he wasn’t sure how to spend the money yet, but the winnings would stay in the bank until he decides.

The winner told officials he may use some of the money to visit his mother in Central America, according to the release.

The worker brought home the first million-dollar prize from the Maryland Lottery game, officials said.

Woodlawn is a western suburb of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Wife and husband have panic attacks after she wins big playing Missouri lottery

Powerball player wins big in Maryland but still eyes jackpot. ‘Just after the big money’

Retiree thought lottery app was broken when husband checked ticket. Now she’s a winner

Three lottery players narrowly miss massive jackpots — but still win big in New York