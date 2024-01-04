Lottery player in shock over huge North Carolina prize. ‘I about had a heart attack’

A North Carolina man was shocked when he scored a huge lottery prize — and now, he plans to fulfill a long-awaited dream.

“I’ve never been to the Florida Keys and always wanted to go,” Timothy Domina told the N.C. Education Lottery. “I can take my family there on vacation.”

Domina said he hopes to go on the trip and pay off bills after he scored $100,000 on a scratch-off ticket. He raced to tell his brother the good news.

“He didn’t believe me,” Domina, who lives in Rockingham County, told lottery officials in a Jan. 3 news release. “He had to come look at the ticket.”

Domina hit the jackpot after he went to the P & D Food Mart in Eden, roughly 35 miles north of Greensboro. At the store, he spent $20 on a ticket for the 100X The Cash game, officials said.

When Domina discovered his ticket was going to make him richer, it left him in shock.

“I about had a heart attack,” said Domina, who kept $71,311 after taxes.

This winter, North Carolina lottery winners have been dreaming of getaways to warmer destinations. Recently, another lucky ticket holder said she had her eyes on a Caribbean cruise, McClatchy News reported.

