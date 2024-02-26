Lottery player sits in car ‘shaking’ after big win. ‘Wondered if I was dreaming’

A man was left “shaking” in his car after realizing he scored a big lottery prize in Maryland.

He won $1 million.

The sales account manager from Laurel was driving to work when he pulled over to make a forgotten phone call, the Maryland Lottery said in a Feb. 23 news release.

That’s when a Maryland Lottery sign caught his attention, he told lottery officials.

He had parked near a convenience store, so he went inside to snag some tickets.

He bought three 100X The Cash tickets for $20 each and started scratching, the lottery office said.

When he got to the last ticket, he had scratched half of it when he saw a $1 million win.

“I sat there in the car shaking,” he told the lottery office Feb. 22. “I really had to grip the steering wheel just to make my hands stop. It was crazy.”

He told lottery officials he was in disbelief.

“I actually wondered if I was dreaming. You know, like when you know you’re dreaming but you hope not to wake up quickly because it’s a happy one,” he said.

Now he has plans to pay off his bills and put money aside for retirement.

“When that important stuff is covered, I’ll take a vacation,” he said.

Laurel is about 20 miles southwest of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

