Lottery player stuck with same game every day for 20 years — and it finally paid off

An Arkansas man won a huge prize after playing the same lottery game every day for 20 years.

The man bought a $10 777 instant game at a Little Rock gas station, according to a Jan. 30 news release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

“(He) has played the same game every day for 20 years. However, his consistency went unrewarded until a recent trip to his local gas station,” the release said.

The man bought five $10 tickets, including the winning 777 game.

He waited until he got home to scratch it. Then he saw he scored a $200,000 prize.

“I went in there and kissed my wife and said, ‘We’re going downtown,’” he told lottery officials.

“And it scared me!” his wife said. “I had no idea what was going on.”

He said he plans to pay off his home and vehicle and share the rest with his family. He said he’ll keep playing lottery games and hopes to win a $1 million prize next.

His wife said after he won, he bought more tickets.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

