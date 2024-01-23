Lottery player surprises wife with winning Missouri ticket. ‘About broke my neck’

A Missouri husband surprised his wife with a winning scratch-off lottery ticket, leaving her screaming at the prize amount.

The man was driving and decided to stop and buy a “$100 Million Cash Bonanza” in Ballwin, according to a Jan. 22 news release from the Missouri Lottery.

“I usually take the tickets home to my wife and let her scratch them, but I decided to check it first before I left,” he said.

Before leaving the store, he scratched off the barcode and scanned it to see if he won anything, lottery officials said. To his surprise, he won $100,000. He decided to take it home to surprise his wife.

“So, I decided to trick my wife. I left it unscratched and left it for her,” he said. “She scratched it off and about broke my neck grabbing my neck and screaming so hard.”

The $20 game has seven more $100,000 prizes and two top prizes of $4 million that have not been claimed, officials said.

Ballwin is about 20 miles west of St. Louis.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

