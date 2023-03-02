Lottery player thought she won $500. Missouri clerk tells her to ‘look at the screen’

A $500 prize would have been enough to celebrate for a Missouri woman, who went to collect her winnings at her local market.

But the clerk at Dierbergs Market in Fenton let the lottery player know she won much more than initially believed.

“I thought I won $500. Turns out, I missed some words,” the lottery player said of the Triple Cherry Crossword game, which rewards players for the more words they find.

“When I took the ticket in, the clerk scanned it and said, ‘You better look at the screen,’” the lottery player, who chose to remain anonymous, told lottery officials.

She actually uncovered 10 words on the ticket, leading to a $100,000 jackpot prize, lottery officials said.

The $100,000 prize is one of seven offered in the Triple Cherry Crossword game.

The woman said she plans to save the winnings for retirement.

Fenton is about 20 miles southwest of St. Louis.

