Lottery player thought she won $1,000 on scratch-off — but the ‘zeros kept coming’

A woman in Missouri is still processing a big win from a “500X” scratch-off lottery ticket.

“When we scratched the ticket we found a 100X symbol, we thought we’d probably won $1,000, but the zeros kept coming,” she said, according to a Missouri Lottery news release.

In fact, underneath the 100X symbol was “$10,000 prize,” meaning she won $1 million, the release said.

“We have a little saying before we scratch our tickets – ‘Maybe this will be the big one,’” the woman said. “We were sitting on the porch in our rocking chairs the other day, and we’re looking at each other and said, ‘Now what are we going to say’... We already won it now!”

The woman said she plans to buy “a little house with some acreage”. She also wants to give back to her church and her community, according to the release.

“It’s a blessing that we’ll be able to give back a little of what’s been given to us over the years,” she said.

The woman bought her ticket at a convenience store in Willow Springs, which is about 90 miles east of Springfield, Missouri.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

