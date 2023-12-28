Lottery player about to toss tickets gives them another glance — and it pays off

Elektra Long was about to toss a couple lottery tickets in the trash when she took a second look — then a third.

That’s when she realized she had almost thrown away $100,000.

The Prince George’s County woman won the top prize on a Snow Globe 7s scratch-off ticket, the Maryland Lottery said in a Dec. 28 news release.

Long almost didn’t buy the tickets to begin with, officials said.

The 52-year-old prefers to buy the first two in the book at the store she frequents, officials said, and there were only two tickets left. But she decided to purchase them after remembering the store clerk stocks the case from the back to the front, so the two remaining Snow Globe 7s tickets were actually the first.

When she was getting ready to toss the tickets, thinking they were non-winners, she decided to take another glance.

She told lottery officials she was grateful she didn’t throw the winning ticket in the trash.

Long is a paralegal for the U.S. Air Force and a grandmother who likes playing the lottery in her free time, officials said. She said she plans to use the money to pay her bills and take care of her grandchildren.

The Temple Hills store where she bought the ticket will receive a $1,000 bonus, Maryland Lottery announced.

Seven top prizes remain in the Snow Globe 7s game, which debuted in October.

Prince George’s County lies along the eastern border of Washington, D.C.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Powerball player in Texas falls just short of $700 million jackpot — but still wins big

Man unwraps mystery gift on Christmas Eve — and wins big North Carolina lottery prize

Day care worker excited over $2,000 lottery ticket looks again — and sees bigger prize

Friend gives man a lottery ticket for Christmas stocking stuffer — and he wins big