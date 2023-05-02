Lottery player tries to work after jackpot win in Iowa. He ‘lasted about five minutes’

Kelly Als was on his lunch break when he headed to the gas station that’s kitty-corner from the auto body shop where he works.

While there, the Mason City man bought a couple InstaPlay tickets, according to a news release from the Iowa Lottery.

One of those tickets was a big winner, officials said.

Als had won the $21,251 jackpot prize with a $2 “Cherry Twist Progressive” ticket, according to the release.

“I called my girlfriend first and kind of freaked out over the phone,” Als told lottery officials when claiming his prize April 25. “I don’t think she believed me a first. And then my voice was kind of crackly, so, I think that’s probably what convinced her.”

After his lunch break, Als headed back to the shop and planned to finish his shift. But that didn’t last long.

“Tried to work and it lasted about five minutes and decided to tell the boss I needed some time off,” he said.

The excitement still hadn’t worn off when he went to claim his prize.

“It goes in spurts,” Als said. “Like I’ll be calm for a little bit and then I’ll just kind of freak out again.”

When claiming his prize, Als had not decided how he’ll use his winnings. He just knew he planned to take it to his bank — the same bank where his girlfriend works.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

