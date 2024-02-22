Lottery player turns $100 win into $1 million. ‘I thought the scanner was broken’

An Oakland County man used his $100 scratch-off winnings to buy more lottery tickets, including a $1 million dollar winner, Michigan lottery officials said.

“I bought four tickets and won $100, so I used some of my winnings to purchase more tickets, including this $1,000,000 Cash Multiplier ticket,” the 59-year-old winner told Michigan Lottery Connect officials.

Initially, the man only scratched off the bar code and scanned it to see if it was a winner using the Michigan Lottery app, according to officials in the Feb. 22 news release.

“When confetti came up on the screen with a prize of $1 million, I thought the scanner was broken,” he said.

“I scratched off the full ticket and that’s when I saw I really did win,” the man said. “It was awesome!”

The man, who decided to remain anonymous, “chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount,” officials said.

He plans to use his winnings to purchase a “retirement home with a pool and sponsor a child overseas,” according to lottery officials.

The man purchased his winning ticket at a Meijer in Commerce Township.

Commerce Township is about 36 miles northwest of Detroit.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Lottery player makes ‘darn sure’ his Iowa ticket is a winner – then wakes up his wife

Lottery winner diagnosed with cancer wants to give back to people who ‘blessed’ him

Beginner’s luck led first-time lottery player to huge win. ‘Didn’t think it was real’