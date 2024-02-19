Lottery player’s ‘very specific feeling’ results in big prize. ‘I started shaking’

A Maryland woman’s decision to spend a little extra on her scratch-off ticket led to a big win.

The woman wasn’t a regular when it came to buying scratch-offs, and when she does, she always chooses less-expensive ones, according to a Feb. 16 Maryland Lottery news release. In the past, she’s stuck to tickets that cost $1, $2 or $3, she told lottery officials.

But this time, she told lottery officials she got the urge to splurge — all because “something” was telling her to do so.

“This was probably only the third ticket I bought this year,” the Frederick resident said in the release.

The woman made a stop to grab a lottery ticket while shopping at a Frederick Walmart, opting for a $10 one at a vending machine, according to lottery officials. The feeling she got led her to make that pick.

“I can’t explain it any other way, it was just a feeling, a very specific feeling,” she said.

She scratched off her 50X The Cash ticket and realized she had won $50,000.

“My fiancé and I couldn’t believe it when we saw what we’d won,” the caregiver said in the release. “I told him, ‘This can’t mean what I think it means.’”

The couple took a quick look on their lottery app to confirm their winnings — and it was real, lottery officials said.

“I started shaking ... and laughing,” she told lottery officials.

From the moment she got the lucky feeling before buying the scratch-off, the woman said she knew she would win, lottery officials said.

There were seven $100,000 top prizes and seven $50,000 second-tier prizes remaining in the 50X The Cash game as of Feb. 16, according to the Maryland Lottery.

Frederick is about 50 miles northwest of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Lottery winner diagnosed with cancer wants to give back to people who ‘blessed’ him

Lottery player makes random picks on ticket machine — and is ‘blown away’ by big win

Man thinks he won $100 with lottery ticket — but it was much more. ‘Wow, this is big’