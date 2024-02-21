Lottery player wakes up from nap to check Maryland drawing — and starts yelling in bed

A napping Baltimore man woke up to check a midday lottery drawing — then he started yelling in bed, he told Maryland officials.

“No way! What? No way,” he recalled shouting when he learned he had won.

George Butcher landed a $50,000 top prize win in a Pick 5 drawing, the Maryland Lottery announced Feb. 20.

He was following his routine of taking an afternoon nap Feb. 15, he told lottery officials. But when he woke up to check the drawing, what happened wasn’t part of the routine.

“You aren’t always sure of the results, but when you win, it’s worth it,” Butcher said.

Prior to his Feb. 15 win, the highest prize he had ever won was $5,000, according to lottery officials. He said he used a license plate number in his $1 straight bet for the Pick 5 drawing, but he also likes to play Powerball and Mega Millions.

Butcher told lottery officials he plans to use his winnings to take his wife on vacation, pay his bills and get a new roof, among other home improvements.

He placed his bet at a convenience store in Timonium, which will receive $500.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

