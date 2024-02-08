Lottery player wakes up wife to confirm win in Michigan. ‘It all still feels surreal’

A Michigan man woke up his wife after looking over his lottery ticket several times. She confirmed what he was seeing.

He had scratched off a $6 million prize, according to the Michigan Lottery.

“Once my wife looked it over and confirmed what I was seeing, I knew we had really won!” he told lottery officials.

The man is splitting the winnings with his three-person lottery club in Ottawa County, lottery officials said.

“It all still feels surreal!” he told officials.

The club decided to take its winnings in a lump sum of $4.1 million.

“It’s still hard to believe that we really won,” a club member told the Michigan Lottery. “I don’t think it’s going to hit us until we see the new balance in our bank accounts!”

The three plan to pay off their mortgages and save their winnings, officials said.

Ottawa County is about 180 miles northwest of Detroit.

