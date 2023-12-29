Lottery player’s wife checked ticket 5 times to confirm win. ‘We were both in shock’

A man won big after deciding to make a stop while running an errand for his wife, Maryland officials said.

The avid lottery player decided to buy a scratch-off ticket after it caught his eye in Severn, according to a Dec. 29 news release by the Maryland Lottery. He had no idea he’d win $100,000.

“I was heading home when I saw a gas station that I knew sold tickets,” the retired U.S. Army veteran told officials.

After splurging on the $50 ticket, the man realized he won and rushed home, officials said.

“When I uncovered a symbol I immediately looked up what it meant, that’s when I got nervous,” the winner said in the release.

The ticket’s symbol meant the man would receive all 45 prizes listed, totaling to a $100,000 prize, officials said.

Even the man’s wife couldn’t believe the prize amount, lottery officials said.

“She read the ticket over five times, but still just wouldn’t believe it. We were both in shock,” the lucky winner said.

The ticket was made to celebrate the Maryland Lottery’s 50th anniversary with two $5 million jackpot prizes and nine $100,000 prizes left, officials said.

Lottery officials didn’t specify what the winner plans to do with the money.

Severn is about 20 miles south of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

