Lottery player wins $45 million in Florida. Where was the lucky ticket sold?

A lottery player is set to get much richer after winning a $45 million prize.

The lucky person scored the big windfall after choosing their own numbers in the Florida Lotto game. It turns out, the ticket beat 1-in-22 million odds to match all six numbers picked in the Feb. 7 drawing, according to the Florida Lottery.

The numbers picked that night were 7-12-15-18-25-53, results show.

The winning ticket was sold at Coastal Wine & Liquor on U.S. Highway 19 in New Port Richey, roughly 35 miles northwest of Tampa. Though the lottery in an online post didn’t say how much the winner paid for the ticket, prices for the Florida Lotto game start at $2.

As of early Feb. 8, the jackpot winner hadn’t come forward to cash in. But there’s still time, given Florida Lottery players have about six months to claim prizes in drawing games.

