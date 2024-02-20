Lottery player wins first $10 million prize in new North Carolina game. ‘Was in shock’

A lottery player won the first $10 million prize in a new North Carolina game — and “couldn’t believe her luck,” officials said.

“I was in shock,” Patricia Brunson told the N.C. Education Lottery in a Feb. 20 news release.

Brunson scored the huge win after she stopped at Homestead Family Fare in Durham. At the Guess Road business, she tried her luck on the $10 Million Spectacular game, which launched in December.

It turns out, Brunson’s $50 scratch-off ticket was worth much more. She beat 1-in-3.2 million odds to win the top prize of $10 million, according to the game’s rules.

The lucky winner, who is from Durham, decided to take her jackpot prize as a lump sum of $6 million. She kept about $4.2 million after taxes, officials said.

Though lump sums are most common in North Carolina, another recent lottery winner chose a different path. After giving it some thought, the man made the tough decision to split his big prize into annual payments, McClatchy News reported in January.

Lottery player celebrates second big win in 3 years in NC. ‘Lightning struck twice’

Kids think something is wrong with ‘sobbing’ mom — but she’d won huge NC lotto prize