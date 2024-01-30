Lottery player wins huge Michigan prize. His plans for it start with ‘a lot of cake’

A Michigan man has big plans for his jackpot winnings, but first, he said he’s “going to buy a lot of cake” to celebrate, he told lottery officials.

The 44-year-old from Tuscola County won $260,975 during a random drawing Jan. 10, officials said. He earned entries into the giveaway by playing BIG CA$H Second Chance jackpot games, according to the Michigan lottery.

“When I saw an email from the Lottery notifying me that I had won, a feeling of relief instantly came over me,” he told officials.

He plans to invest his winnings in real estate, according to lottery officials.

“Winning this prize came at the perfect time!” he told the Michigan lottery.

A new drawing period begins at the start of each month. The next drawing will take place Feb. 14.

Tuscola County is about 100 miles northwest of Detroit.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

