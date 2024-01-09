Lottery player wins top NC prize — for the second time. ‘I guess I’m just very lucky’

A retired teacher won a top North Carolina lottery prize — for the second time.

“I realize the competition is steep and I guess I’m just very lucky,” two-time winner Vickie Henry of Greensboro told the N.C. Education Lottery.

Henry scored a $100,000 prize, about three years after she celebrated a $150,000 windfall. Both times, she entered holiday-themed second-chance drawings, lottery officials said Jan. 8 in a news release.

For her latest win, Henry tried her luck on the Season-End Extravaganza drawing. She beat out more than 4.2 million entries to become one of three jackpot prize winners, leaving her “shocked and surprised.”

“I told my husband and he said, ‘You’re so lucky,’” Henry said. “I’m just living right.”

Henry’s first big win came in December 2020, when she got richer in the Holiday Luck drawing. At the time, officials said Henry was a former teacher and assistant principal who planned to use her winnings to help others.

This time around, the winner hopes to invest her prize money and give the rest of it to her family and church. She kept $71,500 after taxes, officials said.

