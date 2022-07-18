Lottery scammer paroled after five years in prison for $24 million game-rigging scheme

A former executive of the Urbandale-based Multi-State Lottery Association has been paroled after serving more than five years in prison for the largest lottery scam in U.S. history.

Eddie Tipton was sentenced in 2017 to up to 25 years in prison for his actions as head of information technology for the association. Using computer code he developed starting in 2005, Tipton and his brother, Tommy, rigged winning drawings for lotteries in at least five states, including Iowa, worth a combined $24 million, in what became known as the "Hot Lotto" scandal.

Department of Corrections records show Tipton was released from custody on Friday.

The Iowa Board of Parole originally granted Tipton parole in January, but before he was released, prison officials accused Tipton of getting into a fight with another detainee in February. An administrative law judge found Tipton had committed three major rule violations and the board rescinded his parole.

The "physical altercation" happened around 9 a.m. Feb. 20 in the Clarinda Correctional Facility gym, when Tipton "made offensive physical contact with the other individual by pushing (him)," Judge Melissa Clarke wrote in February.

In the lottery case, Tipton pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, but in 2020 filed a post-conviction relief petition claiming his sentence constituted cruel and unusual punishment because he was "an actually innocent person" and his original guilty plea was made under duress. The Iowa Attorney General's Office has asked the court to dismiss his petition, and court records show it was scheduled to be heard in August.

Tipton and his brother, who served a 75-day jail sentence, also were ordered to pay $2.4 million in restitution. A Des Moines Register investigation in 2018 found that the brothers had paid barely a thousand dollars between them despite mutual ownership of multiple properties worth millions of dollars. Lottery officials in Oklahoma, one of several states affected by the scheme, later moved to seize some of that property.

The current status of the Tiptons' restitution obligations is not clear, but Tipton claimed in his 2020 petition for relief that the restitution order was illegal because he did not have a reasonable ability to pay it.

The lottery fraud scheme led to several lawsuits against Tipton's former employer from other lottery purchasers or winners who argued that Tipton's fraud made their tickets less likely to win, or reduced their winnings if they won.

The scandal was the subject of "The $80 Billion Gamble," a book co-written by former Iowa Lottery CEO Terry Rich and former Des Moines Register reporter Perry Beeman. It spawned additional litigation as a lottery winner suing for the alleged diminishment of his award unsuccessfully attempted to subpoena Beeman for his correspondence with Rich.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: 'Hot Lotto' scammer Eddie Tipton paroled after 5 years in Iowa prison