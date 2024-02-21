Lottery sets ballot positions in Lake County primary

Some candidates in contested races eager to see their ballot position for May’s primary Tuesday attended the lottery conducted by the Lake County Board of Elections.

Nikki Haley will have the top spot on the Republican primary ballot for the office of president after her name was drawn first. Former President Donald Trump will be in the second position on the ballot. There is no Democratic primary for president.

Commissioner Michael Repay, D-Hammond, who is seeking his fourth term in the office finds himself listed last of the four Democratic challengers for the seat. Former Lake County Councilman Alfredo “Al” Menchaca’s name was the first drawn, earning him the top spot on the ballot for his race. Candidate Matthew Celestin will appear in the second spot while Richard De Leon will be third.

Two Republicans are also seeking their party’s nomination for a chance to run for the 3rd District Commissioner’s seat. Humberto Prado will appear first on the ballot followed by Kimberly Poland.

Lake County’s Democratic Surveyor, Recorder and Coroner are all seeing challenges for the party’s nomination to their offices.

Coroner David Pastrick has three challengers in the primary, Danielle Carter will appear first on the ballot, Pastrick will be second, then Michael Myers, and, finally, Elizabeth Marie “Beth” Hmurovic.

Incumbent Surveyor Bill Emerson Jr. pumped his fist when his name was drawn to appear as the first candidate for surveyor on the Democratic primary ballot. His challenger Reginald Tisdale will appear in the second slot.

Current Recorder Gina Pimentel was not so lucky. She expressed disappointment after hearing her challenger’s name called first. Joy Holliday will appear on the ballot first followed by Pimentel.

Republicans Jim Banks and John Rust are seeking the 3rd District U.S. Senate seat after Mike Braun did not seek another term so he could run for governor. Rust will appear first while Banks will be on the Lake County Ballot second. On the Democratic side, Marc Carmichael will be in the No. 1 spot, while Valerie McCray will be listed second on the ballot in the race.

U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland, is running unchallenged for the Democratic nomination as he seeks a second elected term while three Republicans are vying for the chance to be the one who unseats him. Randy Niemeyer, who is currently a Lake County Councilman, was drawn first, while Ben Ruiz will appear second, and perennial candidate Mark Leyva will have the third spot.

For the governor’s race, former State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick will appear above Tamie Dixon-Tatum on the Democratic side, while the Republican ballot will be headed by U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, followed by Brad Chambers, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Eric Doden, former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, and Jamie Reitenour.

In State Sen. District 3, Maya Angelou Brown will appear first on the Republican ballot and Will Miller will have the second spot. Current Sen. David Vinzant, who was appointed by caucus to fill the seat after Eddie Melton was elected Gary’s mayor, will be seeking his first elected term. Vinzant will appear first on the ballot while Mark Spencer, who was his challenger during the caucus to fill the seat, will appear second. Gary Councilman Ron Brewer, D-At Large, has dropped out of the race.

In the race for District 3 in the House, incumbent Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, will fill the second spot after challenger Heather McCarthy’s name was drawn first.

