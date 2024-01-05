Lottery ticket scheme not a winner

Jan. 4—A Roane County man found out stealing lottery tickets was not a good way to get rich.

It turned out to be a good way of getting a four-year prison sentence at having to pay $60,741.08 to his former employer.

Judge Wesley Bray asked Thomas Ray Thompson, 37, Jenkins Dr., Rockwood, if that was a lot of scratch-off tickets. Thompson replied paper tickets were involved.

The judge then asked if he won. Thompson replied winning was what got his scheme discovered.

Thompson was arrested July 19, made bond, and then placed back in jail on Aug. 21, where he has remained on the charge of theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000. As part of his sentencing agreement, he will be given credit for those 113 days held in jail.

The four-year sentence to serve as a Range 1 offender at 30% means Thompson will be close to serving his sentence in accordance with the Tennessee Department of Corrections "kick-out" policy which is effective on sentences requiring two years incarceration or less.

Thompson was employed as a clerk at the Greenwave gas station and convenience store at I-40 and Westel Rd. when the store's manager was contacted by the Tennessee Lottery Commission about suspicious activity involving large quantities of lottery tickets being sold at the store.

The manager looked into the report and "noticed there was a large difference in sales from the lottery tickets compared to the income revenue."

The manager contacted Cumberland County Sheriff's Investigator Bobby Moore, who interviewed the defendant.

Thompson admitted to Moore he had stolen the paper tickets and cashed in the winnings. Thompson was then arrested on a warrant.

Last month Thompson entered an information plea, bypassing action of the grand jury, to the single count of felony theft.

In addition to prison time and restitution, Thompson is banned from the Greenwave.

