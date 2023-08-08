Is your lottery ticket worth $1.55 billion?

The Mega Millions jackpot is getting big — as in, the biggest ever. Ron DeSantis' lagging presidential campaign gets another shakeup. And even Zoom wants its workers back in the office.

$1.55 billion: That’s a whole lot of money

A historic lottery jackpot is up for grabs. With no Mega Millions jackpot winners since April, the grand prize continues to grow for Tuesday night's drawing.

💰 How much is the jackpot? The Mega Millions jackpot sits at an estimated $1.55 billion with a $757.2 million cash option, which would be the largest prize in the lottery's history if won.

⏰ When is the drawing? The next drawing for the jackpot will be Tuesday night at 11 p.m. EDT. Here's everything you need to know.

Mega Millions is nearly impossible to win. Why are we still playing?

A Powerball and Mega Millions lottery advertisement is displayed at a convenience store on July 12 in New York City.

Biden's tougher rules on 'ghost guns' backed by SCOTUS

The Supreme Court on Tuesday backed a Biden administration effort to regulate “ghost guns.” Ghost gun kits allow people to purchase parts that can be built into a weapon without the usual regulations that come with an assembled gun. President Joe Biden last year announced regulations requiring companies selling the kits to adhere to the same rules as other gunmakers, such as conducting background checks on customers and marking products with serial numbers. The Supreme Court agreed 5-4 to pause a lower court's ruling, allowing the rule to be enforced while the underlying case continues. What are ghost guns, and what does the ruling mean?

What everyone's talking about

Zoom wants employees back in the office

After soaring to new heights when it came to remote work during the pandemic, even video communications company Zoom wants its workers back in the office. Joining a growing number of companies across America instituting return mandates, the San Jose, California-based business wants its own employees back in the office – at least part time. Calling it a hybrid approach "most effective for Zoom," a company spokesperson said Tuesday that employees who live near an office must work in person at least twice a week. What to know.

Zoom has become synonymous with videoconferencing and remote work, but the company is now requiring many of its employees to return to the office part time.

Trailing Trump, DeSantis ousts campaign manager

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is shaking up his campaign crew. As he continues to retool a struggling presidential campaign that trails far behind former President Donald Trump in the polls, DeSantis is replacing his campaign manager, Generra Peck, with James Uthmeier, who has served as chief of staff in the governor's office. Peck is staying with the campaign as chief strategist, according to the campaign. The shakeup is the latest in a series of overhauls. DeSantis has cut staff twice to rein in spending that was rapidly depleting his campaign account. How the DeSantis campaign is doing.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigns for the Republican presidential nomination on July 31 in Rochester, N.H.

