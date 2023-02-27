Lottery tickets stolen and other reports

Feb. 27—Police received a report at 11:09 a.m. Friday of lottery tickets that were reported stolen at 901 W. Main St.

Door reported damaged

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office received a report at 11:09 a.m. Sunday of a door that was damaged at 100 First Ave. NE in Clarks Grove.

Fuel tank stolen

A 50-gallon fuel tank was reported stolen at 11:54 a.m. Friday at 2046 Sorensen Road.

1 cited for DWI

Police arrested Bryce Jackson Wright, 23, after receiving a report of a pickup that sideswiped a semi at 12:21 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Southeast Broadway and South Shore Drive. He was cited for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated, open container and .08 blood alcohol content or more in two hours.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Robert Benjamin Willaby, 35, on a warrant at 4:11 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Third Street and James Avenue.

Police arrested Jacey Taylor Anderson, 24, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 7:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Southeast Broadway and Edina Avenue.

Thefts reported

Three thefts in the previous week were reported at 5:09 p.m. Friday at 1550 Blake Ave.

Multiple items were reported stolen at 7:51 a.m. Saturday at 2510 Bridge Ave.

1 arrested on warrant, drug possession

Police arrested Troy Jay Thompson, 42, on a local warrant, fifth-degree possession, uninsured vehicle, driving after suspension and driving without headlights after a traffic stop at 8:41 p.m. Friday at East Main Street and Prospect Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:14 a.m. Saturday on North Second Avenue.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 1:25 p.m. Saturday of theft by fraud at 712 Bridge Ave.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Reece Allen Schultz, 36, for domestic assault at 11:13 p.m. Saturday at 316 E. Second St.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Charles Westley Miller, 54, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 3:34 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Fountain Street and North St. Mary Avenue.