Lottery winner texts her daughter in disbelief. ‘You might need to send an ambulance’

A huge South Carolina lottery prize left a mother in shock. So much so, she sent an “emergency” text to her daughter.

“You might need to send an ambulance,” the mom wrote in her text message, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

But the urgent message was actually a joke that the mom made as she was “overcome with joy” about her $300,000 prize, lottery officials wrote in a Jan. 11 news release.

The mother hit the jackpot after she stopped at Ehrhardt Speed Stop, roughly 75 miles northwest of Charleston. At the Bamberg County convenience store, she spent $10 on a ticket for the Sapphire Blue scratch-off game.

It turns out, the woman’s ticket beat 1-in-984,000 odds to win the big prize. Now, she hopes to buy a new house.

“This is my year,” the lucky lottery player told officials as she kicked off 2024 with the jackpot prize.

The winner, who wasn’t identified publicly, kept $208,500 after taxes, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong told McClatchy News in an email.

It’s not the first time a lottery winner has felt a rush of emotion. In North Carolina, another player became “so overcome with emotion that he couldn’t speak,” McClatchy News reported in 2022.

