Lottery winner thinks he’s having a heart attack. ‘I was bright red and shaking’

When a lottery player went to his parent’s home to show off his jackpot lottery ticket, she was more concerned about his health.

The lottery player from Newaygo County, Michigan, was OK, but he was simply overcome with emotion with his $1 million win.

Michigan Lottery officials said in a Dec. 8 news release the 55-year-old man bought two $1,000,000 Extravaganza tickets at a convenience store in Grant, about 30 miles northwest of Grand Rapids.

He said he scratched off his tickets “right away,” unveiling the jackpot win.

“When I saw I won $1 million, I thought I was having a heart attack!” the winner, who chose to remain anonymous, told lottery officials. “I went to my mom’s house to show her the ticket and when I walked in the door, she told me to sit down and took my blood pressure because I was bright red and shaking.”

The $1,000,000 Extravaganza game costs $10 to play and offers three $1 million prizes. There are 25 more tickets that can win a player $20,000.

The winner chose the one-time lump sum payment of $693,000. He told lottery officials he plans to use the money to complete home improvements and help others.

“Winning feels like a dream and is going to make my life a lot easier!” he said.

