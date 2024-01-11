Lottery winner warns wife not to wreck car before telling her about Missouri prize

A Missouri woman was shocked to find out how much her husband won on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

“He called me at work and said, ‘I don’t want you to wreck your car, but I think I won $2 million,’” the woman said, according to a Jan. 11 news release from the Missouri Lottery Commission.

The man won the prize by playing the Super Cash Bonanza $20 scratch-off ticket. Lottery officials said he bought the ticket at a convenience store in Malden, about 180 miles south of St. Louis.

“I play that ticket all the time,” he said.

Thankfully, the woman was at her desk, the man said. Still, she was shocked.

“I just said, ‘Get out of here!’” she said.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Man buys 30 lottery tickets at $1 a piece — and all of them were winners in Virginia

Powerball player misses $576 million jackpot by 1 number — but still wins big prize

Lottery player discovers win while waiting for car repair — and holds in a big scream