Lotto fever hits Los Angeles for Powerball jackpot worth $1.4 billion

With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $1.4 billion ahead of Saturday night’s drawing, players not only from California but from surrounding states have been arriving in droves to buy tickets from one "lucky" minimarket in downtown Los Angeles' Fashion District. Two and a half months ago, a customer at Las Palmitas Mini Market bought the only ticket in the country to hit a $1.08 billion jackpot. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on October 7, 2023.

