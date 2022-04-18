Lotus’s New 4-Door, 600 HP Electric Saloon Will Be as Powerful as the Porsche Taycan

Bryan Hood
·2 min read

Lotus may have only unveiled its second EV, the Eletre crossover, last month, but it’s not ready to slow down yet. The British automaker has now shared some enticing details with Autocar about what drivers can expect from its next battery-powered vehicle, the Type 133 saloon.

The electric car—which, in typical Lotus fashion, will eventually have a name that starts with an E—will be another departure for the brand, which was acquired by China-based Geely Group in 2017. Until this year, the automaker really only produced one kind of vehicle during its 74-year-history: sporty two-seaters. But, like the Eletre, the Type 133 will have two sets of doors and two rows of seats.

More from Robb Report

Lotus Eletre - Credit: Lotus
Lotus Eletre - Credit: Lotus

Lotus

With the car still in development, details are scarce, but the company told the British publication it will feature same twin-motor powertrain that can be found in the launch-spec Eletre. Last month, Lotus said that driveunit will be able to produce at least 600 horses. That won’t make the Type 133 as powerful as the 2000 hp Evija hyper car, but it will allow it to match up quite nicely with the 590 hp Porsche Taycan GTS. Managing director Matt Windle said that’s where the EV is “starting at,” too, which suggests it could be even more powerful.

The saloon’s design has yet to be finalized, but it will share several style cues with the Eletre. Despite this, don’t expect the Type 133 to just be a shrunk down version of the SUV. The marque’s senior VP of design, Peter Horbury, told the magazine that each of its EVs “can have their own character.” One thing we’d be willing to bet on: Similar to its siblings, the Type 133’s final design will emphasize aerodynamics.

Lotus Evija - Credit: Lotus
Lotus Evija - Credit: Lotus

Lotus

The Type 133 is expected to enter the final stages of development in the very near future, with production slated to begin next year. When it arrives, that’ll push Lotus’s lineup of EVs to three, with more to follow. Last fall, when Lotus first announced the Eletre and Type 132, the marque also revealed that it would introduce another SUV in 2024, followed by an all-electric sports car in 2026.

One thing is certain: There will be plenty of Lotus EVs to choose from before long.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • This Gigantic 558-Foot Sailing Yacht Concept Has Solid Sails That Fold Down to Help Get It Under Bridges

    The 558-footer's three innovative masts can be lowered or rotated on demand.

  • Washington Commanders send lengthy response to House Oversight Committee’s letter to FTC

    In many cases involving a potential criminal investigation, the suspect exercises the prerogative to say nothing. Sometimes, a party that believes it is wrongfully accused shouts its innocence from the rooftops. The Washington Commanders are shouting their innocence from the rooftops, as it relates to the recent allegations of financial impropriety made by the U.S. [more]

  • Need More Outlets? This Surge Protector Outlet Extender is 47% Off For a Limited Time

    Wide plugs means less fussing on what to connect.

  • 2 Tax Moves FIRE Movement Enthusiasts Should Consider in 2022

    Smart saving and investing strategies are at the heart of the FIRE movement, but don't forget how taxes can play a role on your journey.

  • Mike Smith makes 39 saves, Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-0

    Mike Smith made 39 saves for his second consecutive shutout and 44th overall and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 on Saturday. Edmonton moved six points ahead of Los Angeles for second place in the Pacific Division — and seven points clear of Vegas. The Oilers are 14-3-2 in their last 19 games.

  • The Weeknd Closes Out Coachella With Hit-Filled, Tag-Team Set With Swedish House Mafia

    As if it didn’t take long enough to get to the 21st installment of Coachella — what with a pandemic, four postponements and yet another recent Covid spike — when original Sunday headliner Kanye West pulled out two weeks ago, Swedish House Mafia had to transform their vaguely defined position on the lineup into a […]

  • Largest cryptocurrencies drop on Bitcoin Cash, Uniswap declines

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Monday, with Bitcoin Cash (BCHUSD) seeing the biggest move, shedding 5.37% to $318.27. Uniswap (UNIUSD) fell 4.88% to $9.

  • How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?

    In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Read: Today's Richest Athletes in the WorldFind Out: Which Athletes Earn the Most Per Hour? ...

  • Want $300 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $41,800 in These High-Yield Stocks

    Although there are a lot of ways to make money on Wall Street, buying dividend stocks is one of the smartest. Nine years ago, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of money-center giant JPMorgan Chase, issued a report comparing the performance of publicly traded companies that paid dividends to those that didn't over a four-decade stretch (1972 to 2012). The income stocks averaged an annual return of 9.5% over four decades, while the non-dividend payers crawled to an average annual gain of just 1.6% over the same period.

  • Commanders send letter to FTC denying financial impropriety

    The NFL’s Washington Commanders denied several allegations of financial impropriety in a letter sent Monday to the U.S Federal Trade Commission. The 19-page letter including testimony, emails and other documents came as a response to the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee asking the FTC to look into the team’s business practices. There are more than 80 pages of signed affidavits, emails and text message exchanges laid out as the team's evidence.

  • Missing Northern California teen found during traffic stop, stepfather arrested

    Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, was found Saturday during a routine traffic stop in Nevada. Her stepfather was arrested on a charge of keeping the child from her parents.

  • With $2.9 million, Lexington plugs ‘gap’ to connect 28 miles in city trail system

    A portion of the funding will also go toward a new shared-use path on Alumni Drive.

  • Adriana Lima Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3

    Supermodel Adriana Lima and boyfriend Andre Lemmers found out the sex of their baby surrounded by family. Find out their happy news below.

  • China Eastern resumes Boeing 737-800 flights after March crash

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China Eastern Airlines has started putting its Boeing 737-800 jetliners back in use for commercial flights less than a month since a crash killed 132 people and led the company to ground 223 of the aircraft, the carrier said on Sunday. The airline said it had conducted systematic tests, structural checkups and verified airworthiness data for each of the aircraft, and that test flights would be carried out on all planes before they resumed commercial services. Boeing 737-800 planes with registration numbers close to the one that crashed on March 21 are still undergoing maintenance checks and evaluation, the company told Reuters in a statement.

  • Russian oligarch Deripaska's yacht arrives in Turkish waters

    STORY: Deripaska, founder of Russian aluminum giant Rusal RUAL.MM, has been sanctioned by the United States, European Union and Britain. He has previously called for peace.A Reuters witness saw the 73-meter (239.5 foot) yacht Clio arrive off the coast of Gocek in the Aegean coastal province of Mugla on Saturday. The Cayman Islands-flagged vessel remains in a bay off Gocek.The arrival of Clio in Turkish waters comes after two superyachts linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who made a surprise appearance at Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul this month, docked in Turkish ports.World governments are seeking to isolate President Vladimir Putin and his allies over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a "special military operation."NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has good ties with both and mediates in the conflict. It has supported Kyiv, but also opposed sanctions on Moscow, including measures against Russian billionaires.Ankara relies heavily on Russian energy imports and tourists and has emerged as a safe haven for Russians fleeing sanctions, and many have invested in Turkish property.

  • Texas’ schedule ranks as one of the toughest in the country

    Texas has one of the toughest schedules in the nation according to ESPN's FPI.

  • Bisimoto’s All-Electric Porsche 911 Is Brutal

    Even Elon must be jealous of this Slantnose racer.Some say the future of cars is electrification, but that doesn’t mean we all have to be driving Teslas. Bisimoto himself has converted a Porsche 911 Slantnose to be completely electrified. Yes, that means the flat-six engine around back has

  • Snow — some heavy — flies Monday across northern Ohio; heat wave to roll in for weekend

    The National Weather Service says a weekend warmup is on the way after snow flies early this week in northern Ohio.

  • Army Ranger tough, Harvard smart, Penn State proud. Can Eric Wilson make it in the NFL?

    No one owns an eclectic football journey quite like former Nittany Lion Eric Wilson. Can it carry him to the NFL?

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Soar 33% to 60%, According to Wall Street

    Warren Buffett doesn't think too much of Wall Street analysts. Buffett and his longtime business partner Charlie Munger have stated in the past that they typically ignore what Wall Street analysts have to say. Here are three Buffett stocks that can soar 33% to 60% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street.