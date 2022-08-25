When Will Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) Turn A Profit?

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Lotus Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a AU$5.0m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$6.0m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Lotus Resources will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Lotus Resources is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$52m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 69% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Lotus Resources' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Lotus Resources currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

