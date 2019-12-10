Lou Dobbs: DOJ IG Report Proves ‘Deep State’s Awesome Control’ of Our Government

Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs tore into the Justice Department’s top watchdog on Monday night, calling DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the Russia probe a “whitewash” while claiming it was proof that the “Deep State” controlled the government.

While some at Fox attempted to toss a pro-Trump spin on Horowitz’s finding that there was no political bias and the FBI had sufficient evidence to launch an investigation into Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, Dobbs began his show on Monday by immediately dismissing the report as “long-delayed and hardly worth the wait.”

“After 621 days investigating some of the clearest abuses of power by the Obama-era intelligence agency, the Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz declared he was unable to find any political bias behind the surveillance of the 2016 Trump campaign,” Dobbs, an informal adviser to Trump, groused.

“All this is more evidence of the ‘radical Dimms’ and the Deep State’s awesome control of our permanent bureaucracy of our federal government,” he added.

Noting that Attorney General William Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham—who is investigating the origins of the Russia probe—both issued statements disagreeing with Horowitz’s findings, Dobbs insisted that Durham was putting “the Deep State on notice.”

Moments later, speaking to Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton, Dobbs agreed with his guest’s assessment that Horowitz accepted the FBI’s “bureaucratic excuses for targeting the President of the United State and a presidential candidate.”

“We have an inspector general who should be a countervailing influence within the Justice Department and the FBI,” Dobbs grumbled. “Who should be bringing accountability to this corrupt cabal of agents and officials of both the FBI and the Justice Department. Instead what we have got here, in 434 pages without exception, is a whitewash.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

