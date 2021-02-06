Lou Dobbs: Fox cancels vocal Trump supporter's programme

Fox anchor Lou Dobbs in the studio of his TV programme on 23 September 2019
Lou Dobbs was named in a defamation lawsuit filled by a voting machine company

US broadcaster Fox has cancelled the TV programme hosted by Lou Dobbs, a vocal Trump supporter who is accused of using his platform to spread baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

The news emerged a day after Dobbs was named in a defamation lawsuit filed by the voting machine maker Smartmatic.

The $2.7bn (£2bn) lawsuit claims Dobbs was part of a "disinformation campaign" against the company.

Fox, which denies the allegations, said the Dobbs decision was not linked.

The veteran financial journalist, 75, has presented Lou Dobbs Tonight on the Fox Business Network since 2011. He was also an occasional commentator on Fox News, the conservative channel that has been home to several staunch supporters of Mr Trump.

Dobbs - who has recently written the book The Trump Century: How Our President Changed the Course of History Forever - said he had no comment.

Despite the cancellation of his programme, Dobbs remained under contract but was unlikely to appear on the network again, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Smartmatic lawsuit names Fox Corporation, which is Fox Business Network's parent company, as well as Fox News, Dobbs and two other Fox hosts - Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro. It also cites Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, two lawyers who represented Mr Trump.

The company accused the group of intentionally repeating the false claim that it was "responsible for stealing" the election by "switching and altering votes to rig" the election for Joe Biden.

Smartmatic claims Dobbs was "one of the primary proponents and speakers for the disinformation campaign".

Fox said on Thursday the network was "proud of our 2020 election coverage and will vigorously defend this meritless lawsuit in court".

Legal experts say the lawsuit has put enormous pressure on Fox.

Dominion, another voting technology maker, has also threatened to sue the network and other conservative media for defamation over their repeated unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

Following the news of Lou Dobbs Tonight's cancellation, Donald Trump issued a statement, saying: "Lou Dobbs is and was great... He had a large and loyal following that will be watching closely for his next move, and that following includes me."

  • How where you're born influences the person you become

    In some societies, kids are taught that they're in control of their own happiness – which makes them more indulgent. Oleksii Synelnykov/Shutterstock.comAs early as the fifth century, the Greek historian Thucydides contrasted the self-control and stoicism of Spartans with the more indulgent and free-thinking citizens of Athens. Today, unique behaviors and characteristics seem ingrained in certain cultures. Italians wildly gesticulate when they talk. Dutch children are notably easygoing and less fussy. Russians rarely smile in public. As developmental psychologists, we’re fascinated by these differences, how they take shape and how they get passed along from one generation to the next. Our new book, “Toddlers, Parents and Culture,” explores the way a society’s values influences the choices parents make – and how this, in turn, influences who their kids become. The enduring influence of cultural values Although genetics certainly matter, the way you behave isn’t hardwired. Over the past two decades, researchers have shown how culture can shape your personality. In 2005, psychologist Robert McCrae and his colleagues were able to document pronounced differences in the personalities of people living in different parts of the world. For example, adults from European cultures tended to be more outgoing and open to new experiences than those from Asian cultures. Within Europe, they found that people from Northern Europe were more conscientious than their peers in Southern Europe. Recently, we were able to trace some of these differences to early childhood. Parenting – perhaps not surprisingly – played a role. To conduct the research for our book, we worked with colleagues from 14 different countries. Our goal was to explore the way broad societal values influenced how parents raise their children. We then studied how these different parenting styles shaped the behavior and personality of kids. We did this primarily by administering questionnaires to parents around the world, asking them to describe their daily routines, hopes for their kids and methods of discipline. We then asked them to detail the behaviors of their children. We also relied on the work of Dutch social psychologist Geert Hofstede, who, in the 1970s, asked IBM employees around the world about factors that led to work satisfaction. We were able to compare his findings to ours, and we were surprised to see that his results correlated with our own. The cultural values that were revealed through work preferences in the 1970s could be seen in parenting practices and child temperament 40 years later. This is important: It shows cultural values are relatively enduring, and seem to have an effect on how kids develop over time. To think about yourself, or to think of others? Perhaps the most well-known of these broad cultural values are individualism and collectivism. In some societies, such as the U.S. and Netherlands, people are largely driven by pursuits that benefit themselves. They’re expected to seek personal recognition and boost their own social or financial status. In more collectivist societies, such as South Korea and Chile, high value is placed on the well-being of the larger group – typically their family, but also their workplace or country. We found that the way parents discipline their children is strongly influenced by these social values, and likely serves to perpetuate these values from one generation to the next. For example, compared to parents in individualist cultures, collectivist parents are much more likely, when reprimanding their kids, to direct them to “think about” their misbehavior, and how it might negatively impact those around them. This seems to promote group harmony and prepare a child to thrive in a collectivist society. At the same time, if you’re constantly being told to think about how your actions impact others, you might also be more likely to feel anxiety, guilt and shame. Indeed, we’ve found that kids in collectivist cultures tend to express higher levels of sadness, fear and discomfort than children growing up in individualist societies. Free to pursue happiness? A second set of values we studied was indulgence versus restraint. Some cultures, such as the U.S., Mexico and Chile, tend to permit and promote self-gratification. Others – like South Korea, Belgium and Russia – encourage restraint in the face of temptation. These values seem to be connected to a specific set of parenting goals. In particular, parents in indulgent societies tend to emphasize the importance of developing self-esteem and independence. For example, they expect children to entertain themselves and fall asleep on their own. When one of their kids misbehaves, they’ll often suggest ways he or she can make amends and try to repair the damage. The message kids may get from this kind of treatment is that they’re the ones in control of their happiness, and that they should be able to fix their own mistakes. At the same time, when kids are expected to pursue gratification, they may be more likely to impulsively seek immediate rewards – whether it’s eating candy before dinner or grabbing a toy off a shelf at a store – before getting permission. Meanwhile, in societies that prioritize restraint, parents were more likely to shout or swear when disciplining their children. This might make them more obedient. But it might also cause children to be less optimistic and less likely to enjoy themselves. Is individualism the future? Parents seem to be motivated to best prepare their kids for the world they’re likely to inhabit, and what works in one culture might not necessarily work well in another. But as our world becomes more interconnected, this diversity of parenting approaches may dwindle. In fact, most countries have become more individualistic over the last 50 years – a shift that’s most pronounced in countries that have experienced the most economic development. Nonetheless, there’s still a huge difference in parenting styles and childhood development across cultures – a testament to the enduring influence of societal values. This article has been updated to indicate that Thucydides was a historian, not a philosopher.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Why are Russians so stingy with their smiles?Does American culture shame too much – or not enough?How Facebook – the Wal-Mart of the internet – dismantled online subcultures Samuel Putnam receives funding from National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation. Masha A. Gartstein receives funding from Washington State University.