Lou Dobbs: ‘RINO’ Republicans Owe America and Trump an ‘Apology’ for Criticizing Syria Pullout

One of President Donald Trump’s most loyal and dependable media defenders went after Republicans on Monday for rebuking Trump’s plan to abandon Kurdish allies in northern Syria, calling on the president’s critics to apologize to both Trump and the American people.

During Monday night’s broadcast of Lou Dobbs Tonight, Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs—who recently said Trump makes weekends possible—groused about the “RINOs” who came out against the president’s move to effectively allow Turkey to attack U.S.-backed Kurdish forces. (Dobbs is a frequent and vocal critic of any Republicans who don’t show complete loyalty to the president.)

After saying that Syria is a country that can fend for itself, and the Trump administration is only talking about bringing a thousand troops home from the northern part of the country, Dobbs showed a list of prominent Republicans who pushed back against the president following his announcement—including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“These people are just amazingly the problem,” Dobbs huffed.

After derisively listing off several Republicans—notably directing much of his anger towards Haley—Dobbs finished off his roll call by taking aim at former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, a Fox colleague.

Huckabee, a Fox News contributor, took to Twitter on Monday morning to note that while he generally supports Trump’s foreign policy, he thinks it’s a “HUGE mistake to abandon Kurds,” as the Kurdish have been “faithful allies” and we “CANNOT abandon them.”

“This is nonsense!” Dobbs exclaimed. “Each one of those people owes—in my judgment, again, for multiple reasons, and a number of cases—the American people and this president an apology.”

“Just stand aside,” he concluded.

