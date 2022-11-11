Loud 'bang' resulted in fatal Lehigh Acres stabbing, caused resident to jump out of window

Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press
·1 min read

A burglary in Lehigh Acres quickly turned into a deadly stabbing, causing one resident to flee the apartment through a window.

When deputies arrived shortly after 6 a.m. Nov. 2 in the 1500 block of Sunniland Boulevard, near the intersection with 16th Street West, they spoke with a man who said he woke up in his bedroom to arguments between two other men.

Prior coverage: Victim fatally stabbed in Lehigh Acres; investigation continues, LCSO says

Attempted murder charges: Punta Gorda man faces attempted murder charges in brutal stabbing at Trading Post

The witness said he heard a loud "bang," noticed blood in the hallway and jumped out of the window, according to an incident report.

He then hid in the grass as he dialed 911, he told authorities.

The witness later walked authorities to the apartment.

As they opened the door, deputies saw a man slumped over against the front door, according to the incident report.

Deputies ruled the victim died shortly before 6:20 a.m.

The sheriff's office said the incident is isolated.

Homicide detectives with the Lee County Sheriff's Office assumed the investigation. No further information was available Friday morning.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: LCSO: Loud 'bang' led deputies to fatal Lehigh Acres stabbing

Recommended Stories

  • Threats at Dundee schools deemed 'non-credible'

    Dundee Community Schools experienced a series of threats to its buildings this week, at least two of which were deemed non-credible.

  • Victim named in Shreveport's 46th homicide of the year

    On Thursday a Shreveport man was killed. The Caddo Coroner's Office has named the victim.

  • Biden touts strong Dems’ showing in midterms: ‘Giant red wave ... didn’t happen’

    Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, President Biden made his first public remarks about the 2022 midterms elections, applauding the Democratic victories and noting that the expected “giant red wave” — with the Republicans winning a large number of seats in Congress — failed to materialize.

  • Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Cadence Design Systems a Decade Ago

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • UN sounds hunger warning for northern Mozambique

    Northern Mozambique is facing dire food shortages, the United Nations warned Friday as it appealed for funds to keep its food aid flowing to the conflict-ridden region.

  • Orange launches first African 5G network in Botswana

    French telecoms group Orange launched a new 5G network in Botswana on Friday in a first step towards rolling out the high-speed data offering to other markets in the Middle East and Africa, company executives said. Following the initial Botswana launch, Orange's 5G coverage will extend to 30% of the southern African nation's population, including those living in Gaborone and Francistown, the two largest cities. Instead, Orange is mainly focusing on 5G as a way of providing fast internet in Africa, where low population density makes rolling out fibre-optic infrastructure uneconomical.

  • Juul Shelves Bankruptcy Preparations With New Cash Infusion, Cuts Third Of Its Workforce

    Some investors have invested in Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO)- backed Juul Labs Inc to stave off the proposed bankruptcy it had been preparing amid a dispute with the FDA over whether its products can remain on the U.S. market. With the capital injection, Juul said it has stopped its bankruptcy preparations and is working on a cost-cutting program. Juul plans to lay off about 400 people and reduce its operating budget by 30% to 40%, Wall Street Journal reported. The investment deal is the first pi

  • Embattled crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy

    It took less than a week for FTX to go from the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world to bankruptcy court. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. FTX, its affiliated hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning.

  • Massage parlor closed, human trafficking victims found

    Investigation covered Guernsey and Washington counties, as well as Parkersburg, West Virginia

  • Gun left in purse inside grade school restroom gets worker fired, Georgia cops say

    She was also charged with carrying a weapon within a school safety zone, a sheriff’s office said.

  • Nevada passes sweeping version of Equal Rights Amendment

    Nevada voters have adopted what is widely considered the most comprehensive state version of the Equal Rights Amendment in the nation, a sweeping update that puts protections in the state Constitution for people who have historically been marginalized. Nevada’s ERA amends the state Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin.” It is a more wide-ranging amendment than the federal ERA that Nevada adopted in 2017, which outlaws discrimination based on sex, though the push to ratify it in the U.S. Constitution remains gridlocked.

  • A school employee forgot her purse in the restroom. She was fired and arrested for what was inside

    An Oconee County Primary School employee is out of a job and facing charges.

  • Phoenix police officers shot at by man while in patrol car leaving convenience store, leads to violent arrest

    Two Phoenix police officers were shot at by a man moments after speaking with him outside a convenience store, authorities said

  • Georgia police strip searched women, exposing private parts in front of strangers

    The US Supreme Court ruled that you have a right to privacy when it comes to strip searches. These women say that never happened.

  • Dad of Black Boys Left by White Firefighters Says Cops Took His Blood

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Courtesy of DeAndre MitchellThe father of two Black boys who died after being missed by white firefighters in Flint, Michigan, this spring told The Daily Beast that he was held by police for several hours and had his blood drawn by cops while his sons fought for their lives.“I was going crazy not knowing if my kids were dead or alive,” DeAndre Mitchell, 44, said in an interview alongside the children’s mother, Crystal Cooper.The death of his two boys days la

  • Court clears the way for prosecutors to seek death penalty against rapper YNW Melly

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — An appeals court has cleared the way for prosecutors to seek the death penalty against the rapper professionally known as YNW Melly, putting the murder case back on track to be presented to a jury. The trial of Jamell Demons, Melly’s legal name, was set to begin in July, but Broward Circuit Judge Andrew Siegel sided with the defense by ruling prosecutors could not seek ...

  • Prosecutors Won’t Charge Oregon Man Who Killed Landlord Dressed As Michael Myers

    A Portland man who used a sword to kill his ex-landlord, who, at the time, was disguised as fictitious serial killer Michael Myers, won’t be criminally charged, officials said. The unidentified tenant acted in self-defense when he fatally stabbed 46-year-old landlord Justin Valdivia after he allegedly attacked him with a hammer and a pellet gun in September, prosecutors said. The tenant won’t face criminal charges, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office confirmed this month, the Willame

  • $50,000 settlement proposed in lawsuit over 4-year-old girl stranded in towed van

    The girl was found the next morning by a tow lot attendant who heard her crying for her mother from inside the van.

  • She made millions on OnlyFans. State fears she’ll flee country before trial for Miami murder

    Prosecutors want to keep OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney behind bars, saying she could easily flee the country before trial on the allegation she murdered her boyfriend in Miami. And they’re pointing to her sizable wealth — she made millions from the racy webcam site — and her ability to work as an “influencer” anywhere in the world.

  • Whittier man devastated after pickup truck stolen by police chase suspect

    A Whittier man is heartbroken after a crime spree suspect who led authorities on a police chase that drew "Grand Theft Auto" video game comparisons from viewers stole the man's pickup truck.