Loud booms heard throughout southeast Alabama and Panhandle part of military exercises

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — If you have heard loud booms in the skies across southeast Alabama over the past couple of days, you are not alone.

Fighter planes from across the world are taking part in a Weapon System Evaluation Program at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida.

Officials start their day early in the morning loading the aircraft with missiles and ammo. Pilots then go through briefings and receive instructions for their role in the training.

The pilots then gear up and take off staying in the sky for possibly several hours waiting for the go-ahead to fire missiles over open water.

This is Tyndall’s first air-to-air missile live fire with their new F-35 jets.

The military exercises started this week and will finish up next Friday, February 23.

