Loud booms in Sioux Falls? Here's what they were, according to police

Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Days after the explosions began a Sioux Falls mystery might have been solved.

Over the weekend multiple people across Sioux Falls reported hearing loud "booms" in different parts of the city. On Monday morning the Sioux Falls Police Department released an answer, and no it wasn't the Green Bay Packers fans upset about missing another Super Bowl.

The answer to everybody's questions turned out to be explosives, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens. A man outside of Sioux Falls city limits was trying to blowup a tree stump.

The man was eventually contacted by police over the loud booms. Clemens did not give a specific location or time when the man was contacted.

