‘Loud budgeting’ encourages frugality in plain sight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A TikTok financial trend called “loud budgeting” encourages individuals to speak up and openly about money struggles.

Consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch said the loud budgeting trend refocuses from a “phony perception of wealthy with expensive clothing, cars, and a big house” to pivot to more tangible efforts.

Woroch said the trend encourages people to focus on their own finances, paying off debt and building savings. She said those who are practicing loud budgeting shouldn’t apologize for it.

“Explain to family and friends why you can’t go out to dinner or on vacation if it doesn’t meet your budgeting goals,” Woroch said.

The first two steps involve setting a concrete plan that supports goals and then building a budget based on those goals.

“I like using mobile apps. Use apps like YNAB, which stands for ‘You need a budget,’ to track spending and saving easily,” Woroch said. “You can link financial accounts in one place to make sure you stick to the budget you set.”

Then, the trend encourages people to hack away at monthly bills to save without sacrifice. Canceling unused subscriptions, lowering mobile data plans, and bundling insurance policies are all methods loud budgeters use to achieve their goals.

Additionally, the trend calls to eliminate spending triggers and impulse purchases by using sites like unroll.me, which help to mass unsubscribe to retailer newsletters. Gifting needs can be addressed as well. Ahead of a birthday or graduation, budgeters can alert family members and friends that they have set up an account on a registry like The Knot to ask for cash rather than unneeded gifts.

Budgeters can join loyalty programs and tap into rewards for guilt-free splurges. Additionally, every time budgeters avoid impulse purchases, or decline invites to expensive social gatherings, they can put the money that would have been spent into a savings account.

Still, Woroch said loud budgeters don’t have to miss time with loved ones to work on financial goals, instead making inexpensive alternative plans like potlucks, hikes, or going to free art galleries.

