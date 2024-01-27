Loud budgeting is the latest TikTok trend, but it may actually help you save money

The term "loud budgeting," brings to mind Michael Scott screaming "I DECLARE BANKRUPTCY!" on "The Office."

But in actuality, it's a TikTok-launched trend that may have some fiscal sense behind it.

What is loud budgeting?

“Loud budgeting is a financial strategy where you share your money aspirations directly and not so quietly with the people in your life,” Northwestern Mutual financial adviser Derek Ober told the Huffington Post. “It’s a public commitment. Loud budgeting centers around the idea of telling others why you’re choosing not to spend money on something and being transparent about the reason you are saving.”

You may choose to share publicly that you're saving up for a car or a down payment on a house. If you turn down a vacation with friends or a dinner invitation, you might reiterate those goals − or simply explain that you don't want to spend money on things that are non-essential to you at the moment.

Where did loud budgeting come from?

Lukas Battle claims to have introduced the concept, saying on TikTok that it's the "opposite of quiet luxury."

Explaining that you're turning down a night out to save gas money or a cover charge reiterates your financial priorities.

"It's not I don't have enough, it's I don't want to spend," Battle said.

Benefits of loud budgeting

Speaking things into existence and holding yourself accountable publicly are tactics used for all kinds of goals and aspirations, so why not money?

It also allows you to bow out of social engagements that you may have felt uncomfortable turning down before sharing your financial goals and limitations or priorities. Instead of feeling pressured into attending, you have an explainable out.

When you loud budget, you probably will find a lot of commiseration and support among your friends, co-workers and family.

And, experts say, it helps to remove the stigma around talking about finances.

Plus, it's likely to be effective in helping you reach your goals, even if only prevents you from overspending on things you really don't need just to keep up appearances with your friends or neighbors.

"Put that dollar in your pocket, choose a stock that's gonna rocket," Battle says.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Loud bargaining Gen Z trend may help you save money