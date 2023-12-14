Watch: Major incident declared after ‘fireball explosion’ on South Wales industrial estate

A major incident was declared in South Wales on Wednesday night after a large blaze broke out on an industrial estate where witnesses were startled by a ‘‘fireball’’ and loud explosion.

Access to hospitals was restricted and streets around Severn Road in Treforest were expected to remain shut for hours as a two-storey building was ‘‘at risk of collapse’’.

There were no reports of serious injuries but one person remained unaccounted for, South Wales Police said.

Locals and businesses at an industrial estate in Treforest felt the ground shake - Wales News Service

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dewi Rose said: “At 7.05pm this evening South Wales Fire and Rescue Service responded to repeat calls about an explosion at Mindset Gym, Rizla House, Severn Road on Treforest Industrial Estate, Pontypridd.

“SWFRS currently has 16 pumping appliances, a number of special appliances and officers in attendance. The latest from the scene is that the building, a large multi-use use two storey, commercial premises, is totally alight and at risk of collapse.

“Our partners from South Wales Police, WAST, Wales & West Utilities, NRW, RCTCBC, CTMUHB and National Grid are supporting us to deal with the incident, and at the moment our focus is firmly fixed on the emergency response.”

The fire seen from a local residence - Twitter

Police close roads near a fire at the Treforest Industrial Estate - JON ROWLEY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A spokesperson for Swansea Bay University Health Board has said “all major hospitals in South Wales” are on major incident alert. It follows an earlier statement from Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB saying not to attend A&E unless absolutely necessary.

The Swansea Bay statement read: “In view of the explosion and fire in Treforest, all major hospitals in South Wales, including Morriston, have been placed on major incident alert. Please avoid attending Morriston Hospital unless you have a very serious illness or injury.

”The Minor Injury Unit at Neath Port Talbot Hospital is remaining open this evening (until further notice) to deal with minor injuries. If you have a relative or loved one who is a patient at Morriston but is ready to be discharged, it would be a significant help if you could arrange to collect them. We will update as more information becomes available.”

Andrew Morgan, a local councillor, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “There is a significant fire on the Treforest Industrial Estate, emergency services are on the scene... please avoid the area”.

Local NHS emergency departments have been placed on “high alert” and people have been advised not to attend A&E unless “absolutely necessary”.

Witnesses told Wales Online they heard a “massive bang” that shook houses, with one adding: “Must have been a big explosion.”

A number of firms are based on Severn Road, including a car dealership, a fabrications firm, a pet shop and a gym.

Emergency services at the scene - uknip

Krishnaraj Nadarajah, the manager of a nearby garage, said he contacted the fire service and shut off the pumps at the station.

Mr Nadarajah told the BBC he heard a “massive explosion”, adding: “It felt like it was an earthquake or something. We went outside and there was a fire starting to build up, it was a huge fire and smoke.”

“There was black smoke, but now it is like a white smoke,” he said. “The noise was very loud, it was a big explosion. Some of the things fell down in the store, off the shelves.”

Mr Nadarajah described the situation as “very scary” and said: “Now the roads are closed and we can’t go outside.”

Phill Jones, from Llantrisant, was driving along the A473 with his eight-year-old son at about 7.15pm on Wednesday.

“There was a really loud bang and a flash of light,” he said. “My first reaction was ‘who is letting off fireworks on a Wednesday night?’

“There was a big fireball up in the sky. I swerved the car a little bit and my son got quite animated. The way it went up, it was almost as if something had exploded.”

