Loud explosions, power outages due to pickup truck crashing into power pole

Residents reported loud explosions and smoke early Tuesday after a pickup-truck hit a power pole on Bethel Drive near the turn off to the Union Pacific Railroad yard and then overturned in a ditch that parallels the railroad tracks, Eugene Police said.

Officers responding to the crash that occurred about 1:15 a.m. found the Chevrolet pickup truck unoccupied, police said in statement. The driver was located with help from witnesses from Union Pacific and a police K-9 in some nearby bushes.

Power went out to multiple traffic lights and area businesses and residences, police said.

The driver was arrested and charged with alleged hit and run and property damage, and cited for driving without a license.

