Loudonville man dies in Green Township crash

A 71-year-old Loudonville man died Wednesday in a crash involving a church bus and passenger car on state Route 39 in Green Township.

Rickie Bilger, who was driving a Chevrolet Equinox, was transporter to Ohio Health Mansfield where he was pronounced dead, according to a release from the Ashland Post of the State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 6:15 p.m. near Township Road 749, where Bilger was driving south on Route 39 when his vehicle collided with a 2011 Thomas Build bus operated by a Loudonville man, according to the news release.

The bus traveled off of the wet edge of Route 39, struck a ditch line and came to a rest. The Equinox ended up facing northbound and came to a rest in a southbound travel lane.

There were four passengers on the bus, according to the Patrol, one of whom was taken to Wooster Community Hospital.

The Patrol assisted was assisted by Ashland County Sheriff's Office, Loudonville Police Department, Perrysville Fire Department, Loudonville Fire Department and Bate's Garage and Towing

State Route 39 was closed for about two hours whole the crash was investigated and vehicles were recovered from the area.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Loudonville man dies in Green Township vehicle, bus crash