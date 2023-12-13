Loudonville-Perrysville Schools are hiring: Here are the open positions

Although the 2023-2024 school year is in full swing, there are some positions within the Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District still open.

According to its profile, the Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Schools district is approximately 20 miles southeast of Mansfield. The district covers 119 square miles and includes portions of Ashland, Holmes, Knox, and Richland counties.

Among the currently employment opportunities in the district include school resource officer, substitute teachers, bus driver, and temporary classroom aide. There is also a need for substitute school bus drivers and custodian/cafeteria workers.

More details about each of the open position are listed below.

School Resource Officer: Full time starting at $22 per hour. Benefits will include medical, dental, vision, and prescription insurance. Vacation time starts after the first year. Other benefits include two personal days per year, 2 weeks of sick time per year (accumulative), 12 paid federal holidays, overtime/detailed opportunities available. The uniform and all related equipment is being provided by the Loudonville Police Department. All applicants must need a high school diploma or G.E.D., valid Ohio Driver's license, a valid OPOTA certificate, and pass a thorough background investigation.

Applications are available in person at 156 N. Water Street in Loudonville. It is also available online at Loudonville-oh.us. The district recommends for anyone who has questions able the position to call the Loudonville Police Department at (419) 994-4152 or email at police@loudonville-oh.us.

Bus Driver: Qualifications for this role are high school diploma or GED; ability to work effectively with others; ability to communicate ideas and directives clearly and effectively; ability to work in inclement weather; and must maintain a safe driving record. The minimum requirements are a valid Ohio CDL license with appropriate endorsements to transport passengers, including students, or be willing to obtain. The candidate also must clear Ohio BCI and FBI background checks.

Internal candidates are to reach out to Rasheena Davis at lopr_rdavis@tccsa.net. External candidates are to complete and submit a classified application, letter of interest, resume, references, and copies of pertinent certification to lopr_smccaskey@tccsa.net

Those interested in being a substitute for the district must submit an application.

Classroom aides: For classrooms aide opportunities, the candidates are to provide academic and behavioral support to all students and report to the school principal. The minimum requirements for the role are a high school diploma or GED, educational aide permit with ESEA endorsement (Ohio Department of Education), clear FBI and BCI background check, and ability to effectively work with others.

Internal candidates are to get in contact with Rasheena Davis at lopr_rdavis@tccsa.net. External candidates are to complete and submit a classified application, letter of interest, resume, references, and copies of pertinent certification to lopr_smccaskey@tccsa.net.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Here's how to apply for jobs at Loudonville-Perrysville Schools