Loudonville Police Department Sgt. Sean Gorrell, left, accepts a certificate for being Ashland County Officer of the Month from Prosecutor Christopher R. Tunnell.

ASHLAND − Prosecutor Christopher R. Tunnell is announce the Office of the Month for March is Loudonville Police Department Sge. Sean Gorrell.

Gorrell has been instrumental in several recent investigations involving sexual assault, violent crime and theft offenses, according to a news release from the Prosecutor's Office. Gorrell is a go-getter who follows up on lead after lead. One of his most positive attributes is his investment in collaborating with various agencies. This team player approach has resulted in building valuable relationships within the community.

Gorrell leads by example and takes every opportunity to give credit to others, the release said. Because of his strong communication skills and investigative discernment, Gorrell’s cases have been successful. He has made a positive impact on the community.

“Sergeant Gorrell is the epitome of a small town police officer," Tunnell said in the release. "His concern for everyone in his community is immediately apparent. He is always willing to lend a hand regardless of the nature of the investigation or where the crime occurred. He is an asset to Loudonville and to Ashland County.”

Each month Tunnell will select an officer of the month to recognize the good work being done in the community by law enforcement officers.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Loudonville's Gorrell is officer of month in Ashland County