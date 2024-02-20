Loudoun County community rallies around those affected by Sterling home explosion

STERLING, Va. (DC News Now) — Days after a massive home explosion that left several first responders injured and one dead, the Loudoun County community continued coming together to help those affected by the tragedy.

Floral bouquets lay underneath a half-staff American flag at the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company, and in the neighborhood where the house once stood, neighbors offered help and support to one another.

“My daughter brought flowers and a sign that said, ‘Thank you, heroes,'” said William Igoe, who lives nearby. “It’s going to be hard to walk by or drive by that area and have the thought in the back of our head of what happened.”

The tributes were shown a day after an area church opened its doors to first responders over the weekend.

At that Sunday night mass, Chief David Short of the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company, spoke about his fallen volunteer, 45-year-old Trevor Brown, calling him “a great member of the fire company.”

“His loss is a major one for our company and our community,” Short said.

Brown was also remembered in Richmond. Sen. Suhas Subramanyam spoke on the Virginia Senate floor on Monday, commending Brown and the other first responders for their heroism on Friday night.

“Our community will never forget his courage,” he said.

Online fundraisers have been started for both the homeowner and the renter, of the home — both of whom said they have lost everything.

The Loudoun First Responders Foundation is also collecting donations for Brown’s family, and the other affected firefighters.

